|
Circeo Rosato Riflessi 2017
Circeo (Latium)
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, strawberry and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|January 2019