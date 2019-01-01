Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Circeo Rosato Riflessi 2017, Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Circeo Rosato Riflessi 2017

Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Circeo (Latium)
Merlot
Rose Wine Score: Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Circeo (Latium)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, strawberry and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C (53 °F)
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

January 2019


Other Sant'Andrea's wines 


