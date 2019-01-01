Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried apricot, raisin and candied fruits followed by aromas of dried fig, quince jam, peach jam, lychee, almond, date, honey, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried apricot, raisin and candied fruits.

Fermented and aged in barrique for 12 months, 1 year in bottle.


