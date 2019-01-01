Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito Tordiruta 2011, Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried apricot, raisin and candied fruits followed by aromas of dried fig, quince jam, peach jam, lychee, almond, date, honey, citrus fruit peel, nail polish and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried apricot, raisin and candied fruits.

Fermented and aged in barrique for 12 months, 1 year in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Jam and dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

January 2019


