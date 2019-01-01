|
Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2015
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| September 2008
| --
|2006
|
| February 2010
| --
|2007
|
| February 2011
| --
|2008
|
| February 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2013
| --
|2011
|
| June 2014
| --
|2012
|
| May 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --
|2015
|
| January 2019
| --