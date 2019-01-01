Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2015, Moris Farms (Italy)

Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        September 2008       --    
2006        February 2010       --    
2007        February 2011       --    
2008        February 2012       --    
2010        May 2013       --    
2011        June 2014       --    
2012        May 2016       --    
2013        June 2017       --    
2015        January 2019       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


