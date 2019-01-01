|
Monteregio di Massa Marittima Rosso Barbaspinosa 2014
Monteregio di Massa Marittima (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of black currant, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
18 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| May 2015
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --
|2014
|
| January 2019
| --