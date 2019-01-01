Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Rosso Piceno Superiore Campo delle Mura 2011, Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Rosso Piceno Superiore Campo delle Mura 2011

Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Montepulciano (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, tobacco, cocoa, pink pepper, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask and barrique, 1 year in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

January 2019


Other Terre Cortesi Moncaro's wines 


