|
Offida Pecorino Ofithe 2017
Offida (Marches)
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and plum followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, pineapple, broom, peach, citron and anise.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2019