Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, grapefruit, plum, peach, broom, citron, pineapple and anise. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, grapefruit, plum, peach, broom, citron, pineapple and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and grapefruit.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

