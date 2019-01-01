Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Offida Pecorino Artemisia 2017, Tenuta Spinelli (Italy)

Offida Pecorino Artemisia 2017

Tenuta Spinelli (Italy)

Offida (Marches)
Pecorino
White Wine White Wine Score:

Offida (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, grapefruit, plum, peach, broom, citron, pineapple and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and grapefruit.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2019


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Tenuta Spinelli's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.