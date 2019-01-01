Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and honey followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear, plum, hawthorn, broom, mango, almond and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and honey.

10 months in steel tanks, a small part in barrique. More than 18 months in bottle.


