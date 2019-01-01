Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, honey and iodine followed by aromas of apple, dried apricot, ripe peach, bergamot, pear, lychee, citrus fruit peel, pineapple, sage, dried rose and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, honey and dried apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.


