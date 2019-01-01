|
Sogno 2013
(Latium)
Merlot (85%), Cesanese (15%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium, tobacco, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2019