Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium, tobacco, chocolate and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium, tobacco, chocolate and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.

18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

