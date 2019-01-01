Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, licorice, leather, tar, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, licorice, leather, tar, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in cask and barrique, at least 1 year in bottle. 18 months in cask and barrique, at least 1 year in bottle.

