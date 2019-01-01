|
Conero Riserva Vigneti del Parco 2011
Conero (Marches)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, licorice, leather, tar, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, at least 1 year in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2019