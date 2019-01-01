Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Saino 2015, Cordeschi (Italy)

Saino 2015

Cordeschi (Italy)

(Latium)
Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Latium)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black current followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

11 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2019


