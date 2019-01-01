Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, geranium and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, cherry, blueberry, plum, cyclamen and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


