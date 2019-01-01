Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
GW Vermouth Bianco, Roner (Italy)

GW Vermouth Bianco

Roner (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Other Grapes
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Alto Adige)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of artemisia, grapefruit and clove followed by aromas of plum.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and hints of bitter taste.

Aromatized white wine.

Alcohol: 15%

Aperitifs, Cream and dried fruit desserts

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

February 2019


