Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of artemisia, grapefruit and clove followed by aromas of plum.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and hints of bitter taste.

Aromatized white wine.


