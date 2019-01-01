Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, black cherry, blueberry, geranium, pomegranate and myrtle. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, black cherry, blueberry, geranium, pomegranate and myrtle.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in amphora, 5 months in bottle. 6 months in amphora, 5 months in bottle.

