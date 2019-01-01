|
Colli della Serra 2013
(Marches)
|
Vernaccia Nera (25%), Sangiovese (25%), Merlot (25%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, carob, black pepper, mace, licorice, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
24 months in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2019