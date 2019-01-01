Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and grapefruit followed by aromas of pineapple, pear, broom and bell pepper.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, apple and grapefruit.

Refermented in closed tank for 4 months.


