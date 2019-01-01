Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry and blueberry. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

