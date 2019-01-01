Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, red orange and carob. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, red orange and carob.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Effervescent attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

Refermented in closed tanks. Refermented in closed tanks.

