Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Vernaccia di Serrapetrona Secco 2017, Alberto Quacquarini (Italy)

Vernaccia di Serrapetrona (Marches)
Vernaccia Nera
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, raspberry, red orange and carob.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

Refermented in closed tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Stewed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

February 2019


Other Alberto Quacquarini's wines 


