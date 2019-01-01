Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, pear, broom, banana, plum and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, pear, broom, banana, plum and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks. 6 months in steel tanks.

