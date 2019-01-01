Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Palea 2017, Cordeschi (Italy)

Palea 2017

Cordeschi (Italy)

(Latium)
Grechetto, Chardonnay
White Wine

(Latium)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints apple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum, pineapple, hazelnut and fennel.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

February 2019


