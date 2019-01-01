Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints apple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum, pineapple, hazelnut and fennel.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Aged in steel tanks.


