Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of quince, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, mature peach, beeswax, pear jam and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and mature peach.

5 months in amphora.


