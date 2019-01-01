|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II Mirizzi 2016
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom, anise, rosemary and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2019