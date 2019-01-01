Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom, anise, rosemary and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.


