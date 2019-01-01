|
Peschio 2014
(Latium)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Petit Verdot (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, peony, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| Issue 52, May 2007
| --
|2014
|
| February 2019
| --