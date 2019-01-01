Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, plum, geranium and carob.

Effervescent and sweet attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

Refermented in closed tank.


