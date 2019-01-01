Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherries in alcohol, cinnamon and artemisia followed by aromas of cinnamon, star anise, red orange and gentian. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherries in alcohol, cinnamon and artemisia followed by aromas of cinnamon, star anise, red orange and gentian.

Sweet attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Sweet attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of artemisia, cherries in alcohol and red orange. Persistent finish with flavors of artemisia, cherries in alcohol and red orange.

Aromatized red wine. Aromatized red wine.

