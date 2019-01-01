Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi 2017, Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of peach, hawthorn, pear, linden, broom and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

February 2019


