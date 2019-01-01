Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Mèva Rosso 2017, Colle Picchioni (Italy)

Mèva Rosso 2017

Colle Picchioni (Italy)

(Latium)
Cesanese
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Latium)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, cyclamen and hay.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

March 2019


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Colle Picchioni's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.