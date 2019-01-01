Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, cyclamen and hay. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, cyclamen and hay.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

