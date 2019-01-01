Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Vero 2017, Cantolio (Italy)

Vero 2017

Cantolio (Italy)

(Apulia)
Negroamaro
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tobacco, carob, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2019


Wine List



