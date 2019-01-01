Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry, blackberry, rose, carob and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry, blackberry, rose, carob and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.

18 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle. 18 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle.

