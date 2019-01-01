|
Colli di Faenza Sangiovese Col Mora 2015
Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry, blackberry, rose, carob and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.
18 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cold cuts, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2019
