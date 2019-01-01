|
Perlaia 2017
(Latium)
|
Merlot (35%), Sangiovese (35%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2017
|
| March 2019
| --