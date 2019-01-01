Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of banana, citrus fruits, pineapple and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of banana, citrus fruits, pineapple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

