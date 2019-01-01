Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of lychee, apricot, apple, pear and sage.

Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.


