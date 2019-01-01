Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Moscato di Terracina Amabile Templum 2018, Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Moscato di Terracina Amabile Templum 2018

Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Terracina (Latium)
Moscato di Terracina
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Terracina (Latium)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of lychee, apricot, apple, pear and sage.

Crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Fruit desserts, Cream desserts

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017        January 2019       --    
2018        May 2019       --    

Other Sant'Andrea's wines 


