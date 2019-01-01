Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Peperosso 2017, Spadafora 1915 (Italy)

Peperosso 2017

Spadafora 1915 (Italy)

(Calabria)
Magliocco, Merlot
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Calabria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, raspberry, carnation and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blueberry.

6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Legume soups, Stewed meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.