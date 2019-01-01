|
Copertino Rosso Mani del Sud 2015
Copertino (Apulia)
|
Negroamaro (70%), Montepulciano (20%), Malvasia Nera (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco, cinnamon and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
6 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2019