|
Oppidum Brut 2017
(Latium)
|
Moscato di Terracina
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of banana, apple, peach, sage and lavender.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2019