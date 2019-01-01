Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherries in alcohol, prune and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, blueberry jam, dried fig, carob, tobacco, cocoa, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry in alcohol, prune and blackberry jam.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


