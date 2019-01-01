Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, apple ans cyclamen. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, apple ans cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

