Elfo Susumaniello Rosato 2018
(Apulia)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of plum, apple ans cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish, Fish soups, Sauteed meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|May 2019