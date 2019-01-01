|
Elfo Negroamaro Rosato 2018
(Apulia)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of blueberry, apple and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Stewed fish, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|May 2019