Rosa Amara 2017
Spadafora (Italy)
(Calabria)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.
Few months in steel tanks and barrique.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat, Mushroom soups, Fish soups, Sauteed meat, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|May 2019