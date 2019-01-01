Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

Few months in steel tanks and barrique. Few months in steel tanks and barrique.

