Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Rosa Amara 2017, Spadafora (Italy)

Rosa Amara 2017

Spadafora (Italy)

(Calabria)
Greco Nero
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Calabria)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry, plum and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

Few months in steel tanks and barrique.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat, Mushroom soups, Fish soups, Sauteed meat, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 13 °C
(55 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

May 2019


