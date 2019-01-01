Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Diciotto Fanali 2016, Apollonio (Italy)

Diciotto Fanali 2016

Apollonio (Italy)

(Apulia)
Negroamaro
Rose Wine


Deep salmon pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, plum, cyclamen, pink pepper, dried rose, apple and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)


May 2019


Other Apollonio's wines 


