Deep salmon pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Deep salmon pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, plum, cyclamen, pink pepper, dried rose, apple and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, plum, cyclamen, pink pepper, dried rose, apple and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

