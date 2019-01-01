Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and banana followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn and peach. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and banana followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

