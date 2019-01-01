|
Elfo Chardonnay 2018
(Apulia)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and banana followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2019