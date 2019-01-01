Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of citrus fruits, plum, hawthorn and medlar.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


