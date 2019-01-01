|
Salice Salentino Bianco Mani del Sud 2016
Salice Salentino (Apulia)
|
Chardonnay (80%), Sauvignon Blanc (20%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of plum, bergamot, melon, jasmine, iodine, hawthorn, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.
Sauvignon Blanc is aged for 3 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|May 2019