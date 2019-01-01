Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Salice Salentino Bianco Mani del Sud 2016, Apollonio (Italy)

Salice Salentino (Apulia)
Chardonnay (80%), Sauvignon Blanc (20%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of plum, bergamot, melon, jasmine, iodine, hawthorn, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Sauvignon Blanc is aged for 3 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2019


Other Apollonio's wines 


