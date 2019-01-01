Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of plum, bergamot, melon, jasmine, iodine, hawthorn, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of plum, bergamot, melon, jasmine, iodine, hawthorn, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Sauvignon Blanc is aged for 3 months in barrique. Sauvignon Blanc is aged for 3 months in barrique.

