Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, melon and broom followed by aromas of banana, pear, plum, medlar, jasmine and hawthorn. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, melon and broom followed by aromas of banana, pear, plum, medlar, jasmine and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, melon and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, melon and medlar.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

