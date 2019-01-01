|
Terre di Cosenza Donnici Lunapiena 2018
Terre di Cosenza (Calabria)
Greco Bianco (70%), Montonico (20%), Malvasia Bianca (10%)
| White Wine
Score:
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, melon and broom followed by aromas of banana, pear, plum, medlar, jasmine and hawthorn.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, melon and medlar.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2019