Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and pear followed by aromas of white rose, banana, lychee, apple and broom. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and pear followed by aromas of white rose, banana, lychee, apple and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pear.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

