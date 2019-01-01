|
Moscato di Terracina Secco Oppidum 2018
Terracina (Latium)
|
Moscato di Terracina
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and citrus fruits followed by aromas of banana, white rose, apricot, apple, pear, lychee and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Broiled fish and crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
|
| January 2019
| --
|2018
|
| May 2019
| --