Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Moscato di Terracina Secco Oppidum 2018, Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Moscato di Terracina Secco Oppidum 2018

Sant'Andrea (Italy)

Terracina (Latium)
Moscato di Terracina
White Wine Score:   Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Terracina (Latium)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and citrus fruits followed by aromas of banana, white rose, apricot, apple, pear, lychee and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Broiled fish and crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2019


Other Vintages
2017        January 2019       --    
2018          May 2019       --    

Other Sant'Andrea's wines 


