Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and bergamot followed by aromas of peach, pear, plum, hawthorn, jasmine, broom, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

4 months in steel tanks, 6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.


