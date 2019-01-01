Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Terre di Cosenza Donnici Lunapiena Oro 2018, Spadafora 1915 (Italy)

Terre di Cosenza Donnici Lunapiena Oro 2018

Spadafora 1915 (Italy)

Terre di Cosenza (Calabria)
Greco Bianco (70%), Montonico (20%), Malvasia Bianca (10%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Terre di Cosenza (Calabria)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and bergamot followed by aromas of peach, pear, plum, hawthorn, jasmine, broom, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

4 months in steel tanks, 6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Spadafora 1915's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In what moment of the day do you usually drink wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the most pleasing aspect in wine tasting?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.