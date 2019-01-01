Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Guado San Leo 2013, D'Alfonso del Sordo (Italy)

Guado San Leo 2013

D'Alfonso del Sordo (Italy)

(Apulia)
Uva di Troia
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, black currant, tobacco, carob, mace and vanilla.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2019


