Terre di Cosenza Donnici Telesio 2016
Terre di Cosenza (Calabria)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium, tobacco, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2019